Watch Sleater-Kinney Pay Tribute to George Michael and David Bowie

By Annie Reuter

The world lost numerous music icons in 2016 and Sleater-Kinney paid tribute to two during their New Year’s Eve performance in San Francisco Saturday night when they closed their set with covers of songs by George Michael and David Bowie.

The alt-rock trio—Corin Tucker, Carrie Brownstein and Janet Weiss—ended their show at Nob Hill Masonic Auditorium with Michael’s “Faith” and Bowie’s “Rebel Rebel.”

Balloons lined the stage while a Happy New Year sign hung on the backdrop. The women then invited Kathy Foster of The Thermals to assist on their energetic take on Michael’s “Faith,” while Spoon’s Britt Daniel sang lead on Bowie’s “Rebel Rebel” which also happened to be the last song of their set. A fitting close to their last show of 2016, it also marked the band’s first live show since September at Chicago’s Riot Fest.

Watch Sleater-Kinney perform “Faith” and “Rebel Rebel” below: