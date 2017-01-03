EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

The Original ‘Harry Potter’ Book Turns 20 This Year

January 3, 2017 12:58 PM
In June of 1997 we were introduced to the wizarding world of Harry Potter for the first time. June 26, 1997 marked the release date of “Harry Potter and The Philosopher’s Stone” or, “Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone” depending on what country you were in.

Bloomsbury

Yes, the magical book that gathered millions upon millions of readers, was translated into 73 languages, and had seven movies that grossed $6.5 billion is actually TWO DECADES old. – Buzzfeed

PHOTO: Warner Bros. Pictures

How will you celebrate twenty years of Harry Potter? How about with a night of Harry Potter trivia in SF this February?

 

