The xx’s Romy Madley Croft Gets Engaged to Girlfriend

By Hayden Wright

The xx have premiered a flurry of new music from their upcoming LP I See You including “On Hold” and “I Dare You.” Over the weekend the indie rock mainstays debuted “Say Something Loving” from that third studio album (out Jan. 13) and Romy Madley Croft had a “loving” announcement of her own; She’s getting married! The guitarist and vocalist shared an Instagram to announce her engagement to her girlfriend, British designer and visual artist Hannah Marshall.

“Last night, a very special person asked me a very beautiful question….I said yes!” she wrote.

The couple have also been creative collaborators, as Marshall designed outfits for various xx tours and projects. With a fresh album and a new engagement on her plate, Croft’s 2017 is looking promising.

Last night, a very special person asked me a very beautiful question....I said yes! 💍💕💕💕💕💕💕 @hannahmarshall_______ A photo posted by Romy (@romythexx) on Jan 2, 2017 at 1:42pm PST

