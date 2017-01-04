Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 01.04.16

The show was unable to get to a new segment of Name It yesterday, but it was able to find time today. There’s a kind of toilet paper being used in Japan specifically for wiping your cell phone, which apparently is covered in fecal matter. Kevin and Ally listened to a clip trying to explain the item in question, but for some strange reason, stereotypical Japanese music was played over the explanation that made it impossible to hear the narration. Either way, use your imagination to figure out the product and go vote for the best name for the item over at the Kevin Klein Live Facebook page.

Plus, there was suppose to be a highly anticipated interview with Maisie Williams of Game of Thrones fame, but according to Useless Weirdo there were phone issues that made it impossible to happen. Granted, that was what the biggest liar on the show, so Kevin and Ally were extremely critical of the information that he was trying to pass off as undisputed fact. Lawyer Patrick in turn made his first appearance of 2017, but his arguments were as useless as Reek’s genitals are currently on Game of Thrones.

Also on today’s podcast:

Kevin and Ally chat with “Jed York” on the current status of the San Francisco 49ers

Duping Around with Kevin reveals kids are buying toys off Amazon using sleeping parents’ fingerprints

Kevin reveals his stoner idea of an Ass/Face Towel

And more!

