Sleater-Kinney to Release their First Ever Live Album

By Robyn Collins

Sleater-Kinney will drop their first live record, Live In Paris, on January 27.

Related: Watch Sleater-Kinney Pay Tribute to George Michael and David Bowie

The album was recorded March 20, 2015 at the historic La Cigale theater in Paris, France, when the indie-rockers were touring to support their eighth album and first in nearly a decade, No Cities To Love.

The lineup featured guitarists/vocalists Corin Tucker and Carrie Brownstein (also of Portlandia fame) and drummer Janet Weiss.

It's Official: 2017 begins w/@Sleater_Kinney: 'Live In Paris' (out Jan 27). See/Hear "Surface Envy" and preorder at… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

Sub Pop Records (@subpop) January 03, 2017

Check out fan-filmed video of the Live In Paris track “Surface Envy” below:

Live In Paris tracklist

1. Price Tag

2. Oh!

3. What’s Mine Is Yours

4. A New Wave

5. Start Together

6. No Cities To Love

7. Surface Envy

8. I Wanna Be Your Joey Ramone

9. Turn It On

10. Entertain

11. Jumpers

12. Dig Me Out

13. Modern Girl