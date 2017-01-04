The “Jumanji” Sequel Comes Out This Year

22 years since the release of the original we are set to get a sequel to “Jumanji” this year. December 22, 2017 to be exact (yay a fun holiday film for the whole family!)
The film, originally slated for a summer release, stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillian, & Jack Black. + Nick Jonas is in it too, apparently.
"Right down Dwanta Claus lane.." Excited to share this great news: CHRISTMAS of 2017 comes early for our #JUMANJI SEQUEL. We were always slated to be released summer of 2017, but after months of shooting and editing our movie together, we realized we have a big family franchise on our hands, that's full of Christmas wish fulfillment, fun and heart. Like so many of us, it's my FAVORITE time of the year and I LUV delivering holiday entertainment. From MOANA this Thanksgiving, to ROCK THE TROOPS this Christmas, to JUMANJI next Christmas! Calling Rudolph now to get our sleigh and fanny packs. #JUMANJI #SonyPictures #HereComesDwantaClaus🎅🏾CHRISTMAS 2017
Robin Williams, the star of the original, had nothing to do with this film before his death in 2014, but The Rock said it will honor him:
“The love and respect I have for this man is boundless… I have an idea of what to do and I think his family will be proud.” – NME
For more behind the scenes looks at this “Jumaji”, look no further than The Rock’s Instagram from last fall.
Midnight Rider. The scene is set. Cameras 🎥, hard working crew are all behind me and ready to roll – just waiting for director, Jake Kasdan to yell "Action!" Nothing in front of me but our incredible #Jumanji set built into the beautiful Kualoa mountains here in Hawaii. I have to drive my dirt bike up this unforgiving terrain and not get eaten by all the massive and blood thirsty animals in this dangerous Jumanji jungle. There's a very high probability this whole thing goes to shit. If I get eaten, make sure @amyschumer takes over my Instagram account. I know she won't f*ck it up. #OnSet #Jumanji #WatchMyBackAmy
Happy Halloween @kevinhart4real! 😂 You can see the big fake furry spider 🕷I have in my right hand that I throw on Kevin before our take. You gotta understand that when we're asked to lay down in these jungles – when you look closely on the ground – it's literally moving with all kinds of bugs, spiders and centipedes. It's Kev's worst nightmare and some of the funniest shit I've seen when he thinks something is crawling on him. Non stop laughs with my guy on this movie. We always make it fun. 👊🏾💯 #OnSet #Jumanji #OnLocation #Hawaii #CasuallyLayingOnCentipedes
Are you hyped, or what?
