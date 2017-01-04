The “Jumanji” Sequel Comes Out This Year

22 years since the release of the original we are set to get a sequel to “Jumanji” this year. December 22, 2017 to be exact (yay a fun holiday film for the whole family!)

The film, originally slated for a summer release, stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillian, & Jack Black. + Nick Jonas is in it too, apparently.

Robin Williams, the star of the original, had nothing to do with this film before his death in 2014, but The Rock said it will honor him:

“The love and respect I have for this man is boundless… I have an idea of what to do and I think his family will be proud.” – NME

For more behind the scenes looks at this “Jumaji”, look no further than The Rock’s Instagram from last fall.

NME has listed all the reasons why the film can already be considered a “disaster”.