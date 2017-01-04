The xx Send Fans Tickets for North American Tour

By Robyn Collins

The xx have announced their upcoming tour by mailing out free tickets to select fans. The band teased their currently running European tour last year, using the same strategy.

So far, U.S. destinations revealed include Dallas, TX, Portland, OR, and Philadelphia, PA.

I just got a free 7" and tickets to see The xx in Portland in the mail?? https://t.co/m2hC5HUFDI —

❄️ SNOWCRU ❄️ (@Burdmew) January 03, 2017

Alex got this in the mail with his vinyl for being one of the first people to order their new album and we are SHOO… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

trevor (@im_not_amish) January 03, 2017

Check out this sneak peek from the band’s upcoming record, I See You, which hits stores January 13.

'Say Something Loving' a song from our new album, out in the world now! xx The xx A photo posted by The xx (@thexx) on Jan 2, 2017 at 11:50am PST

The xx showed some American love in this video snippet, filmed in Marfa, Texas.