WATCH: John Mayer & Dave Chappelle Cover Nirvana

January 4, 2017 8:28 AM
Filed Under: crowded house, Dave Chappelle, hotel cafe, John Mayer, Nirvana

Last night in Los Angeles, John Mayer was performing an intimate set for fans at The Hotel Cafe when comedian Dave Chappelle joined him on stage.

& they covered Nirvana’s “Come As You Are”:

#RG from @travon – So this just happened. #JohnMayer #davechapelle

A photo posted by Jan M (@nightengale68) on

WATCH: Dave Chappelle Covers Radiohead’s “Creep”

+ The Band’s “The Weight”…for a second at least:

I guess Dave Chappelle & John Mayer hang out.

