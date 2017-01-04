WATCH: John Mayer & Dave Chappelle Cover Nirvana

Last night in Los Angeles, John Mayer was performing an intimate set for fans at The Hotel Cafe when comedian Dave Chappelle joined him on stage.

& they covered Nirvana’s “Come As You Are”:

#RG from @kenzdoyle – Let's talk about how I go to see #JohnMayer for $10 at the amazing Hotel Cafe and DAVE CHAPPELLE SHOWS UP and then they do A NIRVANA TRACK TOGETHER what a magical night 🌙💖 – #johnmayer A video posted by Jan M (@nightengale68) on Jan 4, 2017 at 3:13am PST

#RG from @travon – So this just happened. #JohnMayer #davechapelle A photo posted by Jan M (@nightengale68) on Jan 4, 2017 at 6:24am PST

WATCH: Dave Chappelle Covers Radiohead’s “Creep”

+ The Band’s “The Weight”…for a second at least:

I guess Dave Chappelle & John Mayer hang out.