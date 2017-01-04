WATCH: John Mayer & Dave Chappelle Cover Nirvana

Last night in Los Angeles, John Mayer was performing an intimate set for fans at The Hotel Cafe when comedian Dave Chappelle joined him on stage.
& they covered Nirvana’s “Come As You Are”:
WATCH: Dave Chappelle Covers Radiohead’s “Creep”
+ The Band’s “The Weight”…for a second at least:
it was amazing tonight to see a famous person yet it was a very strange show. @johnmayer played some hits… yeah, but half way though, when @_davechappelle showed up, the mood changed. He started playing covers. He didn't once play a flashy electric guitar solo. The whole "fame" identity faded and it was simply humans in a room enjoying one another. I didn't think that was possible in 2017 but it is- and it is incredibly inspiring. Good night.
I guess Dave Chappelle & John Mayer hang out.