AFI Get Trippy in ‘Snow Cats’ Video

By Amanda Wicks

AFI continued rolling out the new visuals surrounding their forthcoming album AFI (The Blood Album) today (January 5th) with “Snow Cats.”

In terms of effects, “Snow Cat” feels like a nostalgic throwback to the 1980s. The video moves continuously forward on something of a linear loop. Viewers fly through lead singer Davey Havok’s eye while the band whirls by playing their respective instruments in space. “Expanding endlessly from an empty room, the ‘Snow Cats’ video animates a cyclical struggle with the surreal colors of applied persona and identity,” Havok said in a statement.

AFI (The Blood Album) marks the band’s first studio album since 2013’s Burials. Their new album drops January 20th.