Cannabis Cafe Planned In San Francisco

Cafe Flore, which has been on the corner of 16th & Market Streets in San Francisco for 44 years, has been sold.

The Bay Area Reporter brings word that new owners Terrance Alan, 64, and Aaron Silverman, 41, take possession of Cafe Flore today, and hope to turn the business in to San Francisco’s first cannabis cafe. (Current owner Stu Gerry and property owner J.D. Petras remain on as minority owners.) – Hoodline

Why are the new owners significant? Terrance Alan has been the chairman of the San Francisco Cannabis State Legalization Task Force for the past year. While Silverman is the President & CEO of Canna Group Inc.

The two are looking to develop a cannabis cafe model that can be replicated across the country.

Alan tells BAR that customers shouldn’t expect to see marijuana on the menu, which could take the form of cannabis-infused food and drink items, “for at least a few years.” Part of the delay will be that Prop 64 currently prohibits businesses that sell alcohol from also serving marijuana. Prop 64 would have to be amended, and the city would also need to develop a specific license for this type of business. Alan believes that all this could happen “in time.” – Hoodline

So, when “Flore” opens, they’re dropping the “Cafe” from the name, they won’t have cannabis treats for you immediately, but you can expect a revamped food & drink menu & interior. It could be open under the new owners as early as Valentine’s Day.

For more on Flore & their pursuit of turning this spot into a cannabis cafe visit Bay Area Reporter & Hoodline.