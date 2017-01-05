Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 01.05.17

It’s the first Double Trouble Thursday of 2017, where Kevin Klein Live is posting the entirety of today’s show end to end. Listen to the show sorta kinda make up for the Maisie Williams screw up yesterday with a different television star in form of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star Rachel Bloom. We talked a little bit about how Rachel diets, but also a bit about whether or not she’s had any old friends come out of the woodwork trying to get a piece of her fame and money. Rachel said no, but since we’ve chatted with her twice now, it felt like a good opportunity for Kevin to ask her for a stack of cash.

Plus, Kevin Klein Live played a game with listeners involving the show member’s past significant others and seeing if callers could guess who dated who based on a small description. Would you be able to guess who dated a NASA employee or dated a yoga expert with a skin graph? If there’s anything to take away from this segment, it’s that clearly Dead Eyes is not exact the Casanova that the audience thinks he is. Ladies, is there something about his soulless glare that he didn’t know how to exploit or what?

Also on today’s podcast:

Twinkie gets reactions to the KKL Fest line up, which features “bands” the Bay Area may not have heard of yet

Ally finds proof that maybe there were some serious positives to Fat Ally

Some more rejected segments involving stabbings and Useless Weirdo owning a tiger

And more!

