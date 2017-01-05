Major Comedy Festival Hitting San Francisco This Summer

Comedy Central & Superfly (Outside Lands) are launching a major comedy festival and it will hit San Francisco this summer.

Comedy Central president Kent Alterman said they are taking a different approach. “The other festivals were more industry driven, this is a totally fan-driven event for the comedy super fans,” he told Deadline. Also, it will not be just about comedy. While the focus will be on laughs, it will be a ticketed hybrid event in the mold of Bonnaroo and Outside Lands. “The festival will bring together top comedy, amazing music and culinary lineup for a dynamic cultural experience,” said Chad Issaq, Superfly’s EVP, Business Development & Partnerships. – Deadline

It will be a 3-day event that takes place over one weekend this summer. Details including the dates, performers, and venues should be announced shortly.

Why was San Francisco chosen as a location over comedy hotbeds like New York, Chicago or Los Angeles? “It has an incredible comedy legacy and a very active community of fans; there are a lot of comedians who come out of San Francisco,” Alterman said. – Deadline

Count us in.