Special Showings Of Classic Miyazaki Films Coming To SF Next Month

January 5, 2017 11:19 AM
Filed Under: San Francisco, spirited away, totoro, wiki's delivery service

Over one weekend in February, the Roxy Theater in San Francisco’s Mission District will serve as host to special screenings of four Hayao Miyazaki films.

Saturday February 18th will be a double feature of “MY NEiGHBOR TOTORO” & “Kiki’s Delivery Service”.

Sunday February 19th will be a double feature of “Spirited Away” & “Princess Mononoke”.

Spoke Art Gallery and MiDNiTES FOR MANiACS co-present a very special two-day weekend of four classic Hayao Miyazaki films.

ALL SCREENED in glorious 35mm in Japanese with English subtitles. ADVANCE TiX AVAiLABLE NOW: https://ticketing.us.veezi.com/purchase/2051?siteToken=4m48btf3yavn7xjk5yxk6nc40c

Accompanied by ALL NEW screen prints in Spoke Art’s ongoing Roxie poster series and in conjunction with Spoke Art’s Hayao Miyazaki Exhibit running from February 4th – 25th. All screenings hosted by Jesse Hawthorne Ficks. – Facebook.

There’s already thousands of people who’ve marked themselves as “interested” in the event on Facebook – here are the event pages for Saturday & Sunday of the weekend.

Tickets are $15 for each night.

