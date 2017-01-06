Watch Clips from New Documentary ‘David Bowie: The Last Five Years’

By Jon Wiederhorn

The BBC has released clips from the new documentary David Bowie: The Last Five Years, which chronicles the artist’s experiences recording his last albums, The Next Day and Blackstar and his musical Lazarus.

Related: Watch Sleater-Kinney Pay Tribute to George Michael and David Bowie

One of the scenes includes Bowie’s vocal for the song “Lazarus” without musical accompaniment. In the clip, producer Tony Visconti says Bowie was “a man on top of his game” when he recorded the sessions for Blackstar even though he was battling cancer.

The preview also features clips of the making of “The Stars (Are Out Tonight) and his 2004 performance at the Isle of Wight Fest.

David Bowie: The Last Five Years premieres in the UK tomorrow (Jan. 7).

Watch the clips here.