Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 01.06.17

After some long work late last night, Useless Weirdo brought back his application for the next season of The Bachelorette for Kevin Klein Live to review. It didn’t seem that Useless Weirdo had a whole bunch of great answers, but Kevin gave him extra motivation to get on the show. Kevin told Useless Weirdo that he would give him a thousand dollars for getting on the show and a thousand dollars for every rose he got on the show. Clearly Useless Weirdo is now motivated, but will he make the grade with answers like him being an eligible Bachelor because he “has fun facts at the ready”?

Plus, the Week in Shame finally returned to the show with a look at some strange sources of public hatred. The first was a wannabe daredevil trying to crowdfund his medical bills after his last stunt went awry, but the internet and the show don’t seem too forgiving. In fact, Kevin and Ally mainly found the whole ordeal to be hilarious and listened to the audio of his stunt gone wrong. There was also a story of Facebook facing backlash after blocking a photo of a nude statue, which is a problem that Kevin Klein Live knows all too well. Gypsy Todd anyone?

Also on today’s podcast:

Stats on how long it would take for a zombie apocalypse would take to infect the world

Kevin continues to push his dream of creating the four day work week

Creepy Creeper calls in to pitch his idea for over the phone intercourse with Ally

And more!

