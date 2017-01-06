No Pants BART Ride Set For This Sunday

Sure, there’s supposed to be a torrential downpour across the Bay Area on Sunday, but that doesn’t mean you can’t participate in the no pants BART ride.

It’s happening this Sunday afternoon and here’s the details:

take off your pants before you board the train to downtown SF.

1) don’t panic

2) Remain pants-less

3) Look for the gathering

Twitter updates can help if you want to find the crowd.

There are many paths you can take after our first destination, and we encourage you to take as many kinds of public transit as you can.

WHAT COMES AFTER?

After we address the group we will all board the train again. We will take the BART southbound to Powell street and arrive at 4:49-4:55 . Our final destination will be at Codeword on Powell. #NoPantSelfie, and debauchery will ensue; all pants-less.

There are potentially 2 trains from Embarcadero to Powell, so if you can’t fit on the first train @4:46 board the next train SB @4:52. The group will wait until the 2nd train arrives to head to our final destination.

BUT WAIT, THERE’S MORE:

Follow @NoPantsSF on twitter for live updates

DETAILED TIMELINE:

~3:40pm -4:30pm BOARD YOUR DESIRED TRAIN [this is a blanket time, check timetables for your station]

~ 4:26 Daly City train arrives at Embarcadero

~ 4:27 Dublin / Pleasanton arrives at Embarcadero

~ 4:32 Millbrae train arrives at Embarcadero

~ 4:40 Pittsburg / Bay Point arrives at Embarcadero

~ 4:40ish We address the group

~ 4:46pm we board the Daly City train SB towards Powell

~ 4:52pm leftovers will board the Millbrae train towards Powell

~ 4:59pm We will head to the surface and walk down Powell towards Codeword

~ 5:10pm Pants-less party @ Codeword

REQUIREMENTS FOR PARTICIPATION:

1) Willing to take pants off on subway (before you board)

2) Able to keep a straight face about it

3) At least $10 for the BART/MUNI rides and some extra for bar/etc.

(or a clipper)

4) Please no nudity – DoTheBay