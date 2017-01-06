EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Second Momo’s Location To Open In Walnut Creek

January 6, 2017 9:00 AM
You know Momo’s as the restaurant and bar directly across from AT&T Park in San Francisco.

On game days it’s packed with Giants fans both before and after games and it’s become so crowded that owner, Peter Osborne, has decided to expand.

“You still have to bring your A-game no matter where you are, but the challenges associated with this project on all levels are just less here than what’d they’d be in San Francisco,” Osborne said.

The new Momo’s spot, due to open Feb. 13., will occupy the 6,500-square-foot space at 1444 N. California Boulevard that was previously the home of McCovey’s, the sports bar/restaurant named after Giants’ legend Willie McCovey. – SFGate

Giants fans excited about the expansion will get to start experiencing Momo’s in Walnut Creek well before even spring training  as it is set to open on Monday February 13.

