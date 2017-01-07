EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Paramore Provide Update On New Album

January 7, 2017 5:37 PM
Filed Under: 2017, New Album, Paramore

Paramore’s fifth studio album has been in the works for a while now. According to the band’s latest Instagram post writing for album #5 started about a year ago. Here’s the latest:

The band has been in the studio since at least last June. At that time it was big news that former drummer Zac Farro appeared to be apart of the process:

Hayley began recording vocals in July:

As of 6 weeks ago it looks like the band might have completed recording of the fifth album:

packin it up

A photo posted by Paramore (@paramore) on

2017 marks four years since their last album, so we’re due. Expect a single, album release date, and tour announcement in the next few months.

