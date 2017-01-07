Paramore Provide Update On New Album

Paramore’s fifth studio album has been in the works for a while now. According to the band’s latest Instagram post writing for album #5 started about a year ago. Here’s the latest:
about a year ago, we began writing & demoing songs for #5 / / / following up our self-titled album didn't seem like it was going to be an easy task and, unsurprisingly, it was not. the problem about comparing yourself to… yourself… is that even though it's better than looking elsewhere, you're still looking in the wrong direction. for me, it wasn't until i trusted that the past is finished with me that i could go looking for what's next. our pasts can be a great comforter, or a horror movie; a noose, or a shield… but it is "past" for a reason. after a rest, we have to go looking for what's supposed to come after that. – h
The band has been in the studio since at least last June. At that time it was big news that former drummer Zac Farro appeared to be apart of the process:
Hayley began recording vocals in July:
As of 6 weeks ago it looks like the band might have completed recording of the fifth album:
2017 marks four years since their last album, so we’re due. Expect a single, album release date, and tour announcement in the next few months.