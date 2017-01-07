Paramore Provide Update On New Album

Paramore’s fifth studio album has been in the works for a while now. According to the band’s latest Instagram post writing for album #5 started about a year ago. Here’s the latest:

The band has been in the studio since at least last June. At that time it was big news that former drummer Zac Farro appeared to be apart of the process:

Eating with people not doing anything special at all pic.twitter.com/5mc9cjsCXN — Paramore (@paramore) June 6, 2016

Hayley began recording vocals in July:

Starting vocals today… So… 🌄🎤🚿😏 pic.twitter.com/fNlQBxPLu5 — hayley from Paramore (@yelyahwilliams) July 5, 2016

As of 6 weeks ago it looks like the band might have completed recording of the fifth album:

packin it up A photo posted by Paramore (@paramore) on Nov 23, 2016 at 8:27am PST

2017 marks four years since their last album, so we’re due. Expect a single, album release date, and tour announcement in the next few months.