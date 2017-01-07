SF Beer Week Is Coming Next Month

San Francisco Beer Week returns February 10-19, 2017 and the schedule is as intensive & awesome as usual.
Notably, the week begins with the Opening Gala at Pier 48 in SF on Friday night February 10. That’s where Russian River Brewing Company will have the release of this year’s Pliny The Younger.
That’s merely the beginning of a week that includes daily & nightly events across the Bay Area.
SANTA ROSA, CA – FEBRUARY 07: Russian River Brewing Company staff members drink the new release of Pliny the Younger triple IPA beer before opening the doors to the public on February 7, 2014 in Santa Rosa, California. Hundreds of people lined up hours before the opening of Russian River Brewing Co. to taste the 10th annual release of the wildly popular Pliny the Younger triple IPA beer that will only be available on tap from February 7th through February 20th. Craft beer aficionados rank Pliny the Younger as one of the top beers in the world. The craft beer sector of the beverage industry has grown from being a niche market into a fast growing 12 billion dollar business, as global breweries continue to purchase smaller regional craft breweries such this weekÕs purchase of New YorkÕs Blue Point Brewing by AB Inbev. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Into IPAs, sours, and everything in between? Check out the schedule of beer week events here.
PETALUMA, CA – FEBRUARY 21: Tim Decker pours samples of Lagunitas Brewing Company beers during a brewery tour at Lagunitas Brewing Company on February 21, 2014 in Petaluma, California. Sonoma County breweries Lagunitas Brewing Company and Bear Republic rely on water from the Russian River and are worried that the extremely low water levels in the 110-mile waterway will force them to seek water from other sources, including well water, which could have an impact on the taste of their beers. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
We’ll see you at the Bay Area bars next month.