SF Beer Week Is Coming Next Month

San Francisco Beer Week returns February 10-19, 2017 and the schedule is as intensive & awesome as usual.

Notably, the week begins with the Opening Gala at Pier 48 in SF on Friday night February 10. That’s where Russian River Brewing Company will have the release of this year’s Pliny The Younger.

That’s merely the beginning of a week that includes daily & nightly events across the Bay Area.

Into IPAs, sours, and everything in between? Check out the schedule of beer week events here.

We’ll see you at the Bay Area bars next month.