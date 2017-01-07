Smash Mouth Go After Warriors’ Draymond Green On Twitter

If something significant happens in Bay Area sports, you better believe San Jose’s Smash Mouth will have a hot take on it. You might recall their notable twitter fight with the Oakland A’s last fall among others.

After last night’s Golden State Warriors 4th quarter collapse, Smash Mouth have fired shots at Draymond Green who was caught voicing his frustration to Kevin Durant:

Draymond Green was furious with KD after he seemingly called off a play for an ISO 3 w/ Warriors up 2 in the 4th https://t.co/hlLuOYIwAH — NBA SKITS (@NBA_Skits) January 7, 2017

Harsh words from the creators of “All Star”.

Smash Mouth have also proved to be staunch defenders of recently fired 49ers General manager, Trent Baalke and are apparently not fond of former coach Jim Harbaugh.

@RayWoodson680 Baalke is one of the best GM's in the league point blank. The usage and discipline of players he's drafted has not worked out — Smash Mouth (@smashmouth) October 26, 2016

@timkawakami You know how it was being around HARB, he fired himself! Can't use that to support your Baalke bashing and you know that! — Smash Mouth (@smashmouth) December 12, 2016

The band remains an ever entertaining follow on Twitter.