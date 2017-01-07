EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Smash Mouth Go After Warriors’ Draymond Green On Twitter

January 7, 2017 11:27 AM
If something significant happens in Bay Area sports, you better believe San Jose’s Smash Mouth will have a hot take on it. You might recall their notable twitter fight with the Oakland A’s last fall among others.

After last night’s Golden State Warriors 4th quarter collapse, Smash Mouth have fired shots at Draymond Green who was caught voicing his frustration to Kevin Durant:

screen shot 2017 01 07 at 11 14 34 am Smash Mouth Go After Warriors Draymond Green On Twitter

Harsh words from the creators of “All Star”.

Steve Harwell of Smashmouth performing at Live 105's BFD 1999 at Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View Calif. on June 18th, 1999. Image By: Tim Mosenfelder/ImageDirect

Steve Harwell of Smashmouth performing at Live 105’s BFD 1999 at Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View Calif. on June 18th, 1999. Image By: Tim Mosenfelder/ImageDirect

Smash Mouth have also proved to be staunch defenders of recently fired 49ers General manager, Trent Baalke and are apparently not fond of former coach Jim Harbaugh.

The band remains an ever entertaining follow on Twitter.

