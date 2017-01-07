Subsonic Playlist: 01.07.2017

10 PM

The Chainsmokers – “Setting Fires” (Vanic Remix)

GriZ – “Gotta Push On” (Feat. Brasstracks)

tyDi – “Sharpest Weapon”

Galantis – “Pillow Fight”

Zeds Dead X NGHTMRE – “Frontlines” (Huxter Remix)

Phantoms – “Someone To Talk About” (Feat. Grace Mitchell)

Flume – “Say It” (Illenium Remix)

Adam Jensen – “The Mystic” (HIGHSOCIETY Remix)

Armin Van Buuren – “Embrace” (Arty Remix)

twenty one pilots – “Heathens” (Dunisco Remix)

Bakermat – “Living” (Feat. Alex Clare) (Dante Klein Remix)

Whethan & Flux Pavilion – “Savage”

K. Flay – “Blood In The Cut” (Aire Atlanta Remix)

Savi – “Breathe It In” (Anevo Remix)

Deadmau5 & Grabbitz – “Let Go”

11 PM

marshmello – “Ritual”

Major Lazer & Showtek – “Beliver”

Illenium – “Sleepwalker” (Virtu Remix)

Oliver Tree & Whethan – “When I’m Down” (Virtu Remix)

Caspa & Rusko – “Cheese”

Bastille – “Good Grief” (Don Diablo Remix)

Gryffin – “Whole Heart”

12 AM

Vanic – “Samurai” (BKAYE Remix)

Tchami – “Prophecy”

Kungs – “I Feel So Bad”

Rain Man – “Habit” (T-Mass Remix)

Rag’N’Bone Man – “Human” (Rudimental Remix)

Moguai – “Pray For Rain” (Faul & Wad Remix)

Daft Punk – “Doin It Right” (k?d Remix)

Disclosure – “Boss”

Broods – “Heartlines” (Cheat Codes Remix)

marshmello – “Alone” (MRVLZ Remix)

Gryffin – “Heading Home”

Coldplay & Porter Robinson – “Fix Your Sad Machine” (Jack Davis Mashup)

Subtract – “Tunnel Vision”

Matoma – “False Alarm” (Justice Skolnik Remix)

MUTEMATH – “Monument” (Tim Gunter Remix)