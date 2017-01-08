Watch David Bowie’s ‘No Plan’ Video

By Brian Ives

Blackstar, released one year ago today (January 8, 2016), was David Bowie’s final album; two days later, Bowie passed away.

In the months since, a few more Bowie songs were released on the original cast recording of Lazarus, a stage show based on the 1976 film The Man Who Fell To Earth, which Bowie starred in.

Those songs, “No Plan,” “Killing a Little Time” and “When I Met You,” are all included on the just-released No Plan EP, which also includes “Lazarus,” one of the songs from Blackstar.

There’s also a new video for “No Plan.” It’s mainly a lyric video, with the lyrics flashing across TV screens in the window of a store. During the video, more and more people stop by to watch. The last scene on the screens is a still of Bowie.

Watch the video below.