A Perfect Circle Announce 2017 Tour Dates

A Perfect Circle has announced a 21-date 2017 North American tour, their first since 2011. The tour news arrives as the band begins work on their first new album since 2004’s eMOTIVe. Tickets for all dates, minus festivals and Hollywood Bowl which are already on sale, are set to go on-sale this Friday, Jan. 13 at 10:00am local time via Ticketmaster.

Having changed members throughout the years, the band’s current lineup includes Maynard James Keenan (Tool, Puscifer), Billy Howerdel (Ashes Divide), James Iha (Tinted Windows, ex-Smashing Pumpkins), Jeff Friedl (Puscifer, The Beta Machine) and Matt McJunkins (Eagles of Death Metal, The Beta Machine).

A Perfect Circle 2017 Tour Dates

April 7 & 8 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl

April 10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

April 11 – San Diego, CA @ Open Air Theatre

April 13 – San Francisco @ Bill Graham Civic

April 14 – Reno, NV @ Reno Event Center

April 15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center

April 17 – Denver, CO @ 1st Bank Center

April 19 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Amphitheatre

April 20 – St. Louis, MO @ Chafietz Arena

April 22 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

April 23 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Verizon Theatre

April 25 – Austin, TX @ HEB Center at Cedar Park

April 26 – San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum

April 27 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Center

April 29 – Jacksonville, FL @ Welcome to Rockville

April 30 – Ft. Myers, FL @ Fort Rock Festival

May 2 – Atlanta, GA @ Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre

May 3 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

May 5 – Charlotte, NC @ Carolina Rebellion

May 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl