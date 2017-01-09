Chef Of Michelin-Star Restaurant To Open Roadside Stand In Half Moon Bay

Saison in San Francisco is a three-Michelin star restaurant where chef Scott Clark has spent the last three years.

Now, Clark is stepping away to open up this quaint roadside stand in Half Moon Bay, Dad’s Luncheonette.

Clark and his partner (both business and personal) Alexis Liu found a historic train caboose on Highway 1, and said the concept fell into place from there. “Alexis found this space, and it was so unique and felt very much us — kind of quirky with a lot of soul and character,” Clark told Eater SF.

The two followed the roadside stand aspect of the space, settling on a local produce-focused, but very approachable menu — everything is under $15 — with dishes like a burger with grass-fed local beef, grilled white bread, melted cheese, pickled onions, and lettuce (with the option of adding grilled belly bacon or a Ben’s Coastside farm egg); a chicken fried hen of the woods mushroom sandwich with instant ramen slaw; and an okonomiyaki dog, which is a corn dog with shaved bonito, scallion, barbecue sauce, house mayonnaise, and cabbage. Wine will be sold by the can. – Eater SF

Dad’s Luncheonette opens next month at 225 Cabrillo Highway South.

For more on this new spot coming to Half Moon Bay head to Eater SF & Like Dad’s Luncheonette on facebook.