Green Day Expand 2017 Tour with Summer Dates

By Hayden Wright

Green Day will keep rocking through the summer of 2017 to support their latest album Revolution Radio. In addition to playing 24 previously announced spring tour dates, the band will do a second 24-date leg in August and September, starting in Auburn, Washington on August 1. The summer tour will crisscross the country with appearances in Oregon, Utah, Missouri, New York, Texas, Alabama, Connecticut, New Mexico and more.

Against Me! will open Green Day’s spring dates, but the UK’s Catfish and the Bottlemen will join them for the next leg. According to reps, two additional dates (a first-time performance at Wrigley Field and a set during the Rose Bowl) will be added soon.

Idiot Nation pre-sale for summer concerts begins tomorrow, and tickets are available to the public on January 13. Here’s Green Day’s full list of confirmed dates for 2017:

Summer Dates (New):

8/1 Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

8/2 Portland, OR @ Moda Center

8/5 Oakland, CA @ Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

8/7 Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

8/9 Englewood, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

8/11 Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

8/12 Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center

8/14 Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/16 Noblesville, IN @ Klipsch Music Center

8/18 Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

8/20 Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

8/21 Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

8/26 Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

8/28 Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

8/29 Hartford, CT @ The XFINITY Theatre

8/31 Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

9/1 Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

9/3 West Palm Beach, FL @ Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre

9/5 Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

9/6 Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater

9/8 San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

9/9 Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

9/11 Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

9/13 Chula Vista, CA @ Sleep Train Amphitheatre

All shows with Catfish and the Bottlemen.

Spring Dates (Previously Announced):

3/1 Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

3/2 El Paso, TX @ El Paso County Coliseum

3/4 Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

3/5 Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

3/7 Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

3/8 North Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena

3/10 Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center

3/12 Norfolk, VA @ Constant Convocation Center*

3/13 Washington, DC @ Verizon Center

3/15 Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center*

3/17 Worcester, MA @ DCU Center

3/19 London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens

3/20 Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre

3/22 Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

3/23 Quebec, QC @ Vidéotron Centre

3/25 Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

3/27 Detroit, MI @ Joe Louis Arena

3/28 Champaign, IL @ State Farm Center*

3/30 Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

4/1 Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

4/3 Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena*

4/5 Broomfield, CO @ 1stBank Center

4/7 Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

4/8 San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center

Concerts with opener Against Me!