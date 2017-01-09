Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 01.09.17

There have been two things in this world that have provided the highest number of upper class-named douche bags in the world: the sport of lacrosse and the films of the 1980s. It’s pretty difficult to tell the whether or not Viper Scheele is some sort of bully from a coming of age 1980s film or a starting player on a random college lacrosse team. And luckily we have a contestant call in to state the obvious about the game, as if we didn’t already know that it’s hard to tell the difference. And we thought the Bay Area had some of the brightest people in the country.

Plus, Larry from sales helps settle a dilemma that has been in the back of Kevin Klein Live’s mind for quite some time: which male member of the show would be the most popular in the gay community? Larry is openly gay and was willing to give his expertise on the subject to make sure the answer would be solved for good. Three out of the four men on the show were relatively straight forward for Larry’s opinion, but Kevin apparently gave Larry trouble. He dubbed Kevin to be a “chicken hawk”, which Kevin still isn’t sure is a bad thing or not? Honestly though, is it?

Also on today’s podcast:

Looking at a study saying those with tattoos are viewed as being healthier

Kevin Klein Live lock in their predictions on the Alabama-Clemson Championship Game

Kevin and Ally debate the current trend in regards to boobs

And more!

