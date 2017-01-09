VW Introduces Electric Microbus Concept Car

Volkswagen has unveiled a fresh of their classic Microbus – The VW ID Buzz.

“We are making electric mobility the new trademark of Volkswagen,” the automaker said in a statement.

The ID boasts a 270 mile driving range, according to VW, and a total of 369 horsepower from two electric motors. However, VW did not say how that driving range was calculated.

While the original VW Microbus was famously underpowered and slow, this one will be able to jump from zero to 60 miles an hour in just five seconds, VW says. Top speed will be limited to 99 miles an hour. – CNN