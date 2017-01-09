EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

VW Introduces Electric Microbus Concept Car

January 9, 2017 12:36 PM
Filed Under: microbus, Volkswagen

Volkswagen has unveiled a fresh of their classic Microbus – The VW ID Buzz.

“We are making electric mobility the new trademark of Volkswagen,” the automaker said in a statement.

The ID boasts a 270 mile driving range, according to VW, and a total of 369 horsepower from two electric motors. However, VW did not say how that driving range was calculated.

While the original VW Microbus was famously underpowered and slow, this one will be able to jump from zero to 60 miles an hour in just five seconds, VW says. Top speed will be limited to 99 miles an hour. – CNN

Here’s a look at the retro ones you still see around:

NEWQUAY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: (EDITOR'S NOTE: Image was created using a iPhone and processed using digital filters) Sue Bunclark, 40, from Rotherham poses for a photograph besides her 1964 first generation or T1, split-screen Volkswagen Transporter Samba van in Newquay on August 6, 2014 in Cornwall, England. The van, which she and her family have owned for five years is nicknamed Sammy. The Volkswagen Transporter was first produced in 1950 and has sold over ten million units worldwide evolving through five generations of functional and practical body styles, each representing the ultimate multi-purpose vehicle of its time. To commemorate the model's 60th anniversary in the UK Volkswagen has launched a special edition of the Transporter dubbed the Sportline 60. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

(Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

It’s not yet clear as to when the vehicle would be up for sale, but signs point towards them being on the market by 2020. That’s when Volkswagen plans to launch its “big electric offensive”.

 

