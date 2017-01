Golden State Warriors point guard just received his eight Western Conference¬†“Player of the Week” award and the NBA¬†didn’t even take into account his appearance on this week’s episode of “Family Guy”:

This scene is poking fun at Riley Curry’s (Steph’s oldest daughter) appearances at post-game press conferences during the 2015 NBA finals run.

Surprisingly, “Family Guy” managed to not make any 3-1 jokes. So, thanks for that, Seth MacFarlane.