Arcade Fire Album & Tour On The Way In 2017

Arcade Fire drummer, Jeremy Gara, has confirmed that the Canadian indie rockers have finished recording their follow-up to 2013’s Reflektor.

Speaking with Red Bull Poland Gara said the album is done and some serious touring is on tap.

Gara said that Arcade Fire have finished recording all the tracks for their new LP, which “should come out this year.” Though the pieces are all there, the Canadian outfit is “still mixing and trying to decide which songs will end up on the record, because we’ve recorded more than we need.” Gara acknowledged that the group is aware of the high anticipation surrounding the fifth studio LP, but stressed that there’s no pressure to rush the process. “I know we’re a popular band, but we always stick to the same rule; we record until we feel that the music is ready.” – Consequence of Sound

Gara mentioned the band could start touring as early as this spring & expects to be on the road supporting the upcoming album for two years.