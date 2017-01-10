Bad Religion’s Greg Graffin Releases ‘Making Time’ from Solo Upcoming Album

By Radio.com Staff

As if Greg Graffin doesn’t already have enough on his plate with being the front man for Bad Religion and and author, the elder statesmen of punk rock will release drop his new solo album titled Millport, on March 10.

To assist Graffin on instrumentation, he tapped Social Distortion’s Jonny ‘Two Bags’ Wickersham, Brent Harding and David Hidalgo Jr. Production was handled by long time Bad Religion bandmate, Brett Gurewitz.

But those that expecting more of the same from Graffin should be warned, this is something new. It’s, well, Southern California country-rock.

“This feels as exciting to me as when we made the Bad Religion record Suffer,” says Graffin of the writing process. “Like everything had been leading up to the songs and they just happened totally organically in this short intense burst. I’m really just doing what I did back then, which is write songs that mean something to me and deliver them in a way that is completely honest.”

Today (Jan 10), Graffin shared the a new track titled, “Making Time,” which follows the previously released, “Lincoln’s Funeral Train.” Listen to both below.

[tweet https://twitter.com/DoctorGraffin/status/818876255353176064]