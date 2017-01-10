Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 01.10.17

Maisie Williams was finally able to get through to the show, but it appears that Kevin was stuck in the bathroom during the entire interview. With that in mind, Ally did the entire interview by herself and managed to hold down the fort. She asked plenty about the experience with the Golden Globes, her upcoming film The Book of Love, and of course any possible teases on what will happen with Arya Stark in the next season of Game of Thrones. Kevin was able to send a question to Ally about the nude scenes in Game of Thrones, which honestly made the interview a slight bit more awkward.

Plus, Kevin and Ally enlisted the Bay Area listeners to do what they do best and find the offensiveness in a story that should really just be a wholesome and light news story. Today’s Let’s Get Offended looked at a story about an 85 year old man that was somehow able to save two women trapped in a crashed car right outside his house. Accusations of ageism and sexism abounded, proving once again that the Bay Area is full of fickle people that are ready to get offended at a moment’s notice over the smallest of things.

Also on today’s podcast:

Useless Weirdo and Twinkie take shots of coffee that is told to give drinkers erections

Revealing which member of Kevin Klein Live was the furthest off on the best on last night’s football game

A song to never be played on Live 105 again speaks on what makes white people crazy

And more!

