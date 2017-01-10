WOW Offering $70 Flights To Europe From SFO

Last year, WOW Air made headlines when they showed up at SFO with $99 flights to Iceland and $199 flights to other locations in Europe.

Today, they introduced another great deal:

On Tuesday, Iceland discount carrier, WOW, rolled out a promotion offering $69.99 for one way fares from San Francisco International Airport (SFO) to four European destinations: Stockholm (ARN), Copenhagen (CPH), Bristol (BRS) and Edinburgh (EDI). The trans-Atlantic deal is for trips booked from Jan. 15, 2017 through April 5, 2017 and is also being offered for flights out of Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). – KTVU

COPENHAGEN/DENMARK_ WOW flight ladning at Copenhagen Interntional Airport tdoay on saturday on 11 October 2014 (Photo by Francis Joseph Dean/Deanpictures) (Photo by Francis Dean/Corbis via Getty Images)

Yes, that fare is only good for one way, but trips back to California aren’t terrible (lowest are $150).