A New Russian River Brewing Co. Location Is On The Way

Russian River Brewing Co. is popular. So popular that they’re expanding to help alleviate the crowding at their downtown Santa Rosa location. A new location is set to open in Windsor in 2018.

The brewpub, tasting room, and gift shop will combine to be twice the size of the current Santa Rosa location.

The new brewery will use new and different technology from their original location. Here’s some of the updated equipment that will make this new brewery state-of-the-art: The brewery will incorporate open-top fermentation tanks from Gresser, a German company. According to co-owner Natalie Cilurzo, Russian River will be only the third American brewery to use Gresser’s tanks, alongside Sierra Nevada. It’s a technique that allows yeast to create different complex flavors and aroma in an unrestrained environment; Russian River will use them for ales and lagers like Blind Pig and STS Pilsner.

Sour beers will get a boost from a new 12.5 square-foot “coolship,” a shallow fermentation vessel that allows wort to cool quickly, with exposure to yeast and bacteria in the air.

Sustainability is also a strong consideration: A Cambrian EcoVolt wastewater converter will convert carbon dioxide and electricity into methane fuel. – Eater SF

While this brewery is a year away, you can still get your taste of Pliny The Younger at SF Beer Week next month to hold your over.