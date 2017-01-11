Bristol Farms Store In SF’s Westfield Mall To Close

It is being reported that the little grocery store on the bottom level of San Francisco’s Westfield Mall is closing.

Northern California’s only Bristol Farms location’s last day will be January 27.

The 30,000-square-foot Bristol Farms was an original tenant when Westfield reopened in 2006 after a major remodel that expanded the mall, adding 110 stores, including the anchor Bloomingdale’s. The store has a full meat and seafood counter, sushi bar, fresh produce, prepared foods, catering service and a chocolate confection case. Having a full-service grocery store in an urban mall, without parking, was a fairly unusual concept for the Bay Area when Bristol Farms opened. Since then, Target opened in the nearby Metreon with a small grocery department, and a Trader Joe’s is due to open a block away at 10 4th Street at the corner of Market Street. However, the original October 14 opening of Trader Joe’s has been postponed until sometime this year, according to the company’s website. – SF Gate

There’s no word as to what will be replacing Bristol Farms in Westfield as of yet.