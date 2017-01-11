EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Bristol Farms Store In SF’s Westfield Mall To Close

January 11, 2017 1:36 PM
Filed Under: bristol farms, closing, San Francisco, westfield

It is being reported that the little grocery store on the bottom level of San Francisco’s Westfield Mall is closing.

Northern California’s only Bristol Farms location’s last day will be January 27.

Chris Stewart - SFC

Chris Stewart – SFC

The 30,000-square-foot Bristol Farms was an original tenant when Westfield reopened in 2006 after a major remodel that expanded the mall, adding 110 stores, including the anchor Bloomingdale’s. The store has a full meat and seafood counter, sushi bar, fresh produce, prepared foods, catering service and a chocolate confection case.

Having a full-service grocery store in an urban mall, without parking, was a fairly unusual concept for the Bay Area when Bristol Farms opened. Since then, Target opened in the nearby Metreon with a small grocery department, and a Trader Joe’s is due to open a block away at 10 4th Street at the corner of Market Street. However, the original October 14 opening of Trader Joe’s has been postponed until sometime this year, according to the company’s website. – SF Gate

There’s no word as to what will be replacing Bristol Farms in Westfield as of yet.

 

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live