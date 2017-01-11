Fifth Season Of “Arrested Development” On The Way

It’s already been nearly four years since Netflix gave us season 4 of “Arrested Development”, but season 5 appears to (finally) be on the way.
“I think we’re really close to pulling it off finally,” the show’s executive producer Brian Grazer recently told TheWrap. “All of the actors have agreed to do it and I think they’ve agreed to their compensation structure. That’s been the hardest — it’s all hard … But it should be happening soon.” – Consequence of Sound
The whole cast is set to reprise their roles on the show & hopefully it makes a return in 2017.
We’re ready for it.