EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Fifth Season Of “Arrested Development” On The Way

January 11, 2017 11:34 PM
Filed Under: arrested development, David Cross, Jason Bateman, michael era, Season 5

It’s already been nearly four years since Netflix gave us season 4 of “Arrested Development”, but season 5 appears to (finally) be on the way.

“I think we’re really close to pulling it off finally,” the show’s executive producer Brian Grazer recently told TheWrap. “All of the actors have agreed to do it and I think they’ve agreed to their compensation structure. That’s been the hardest — it’s all hard … But it should be happening soon.” – Consequence of Sound

The whole cast is set to reprise their roles on the show & hopefully it makes a return in 2017.

INSIDE THE ACTORS STUDIO -- "Arrested Development" -- Pictured: (l-r) Creator Mitchell Hurwitz, actors Jeffrey Tambor, Jason Bateman, Portia de Rossi, Jessica Walter, Alia Shawkat -- (Photo by: Evans Vestal Ward/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

INSIDE THE ACTORS STUDIO — “Arrested Development” — Pictured: (l-r) Creator Mitchell Hurwitz, actors Jeffrey Tambor, Jason Bateman, Portia de Rossi, Jessica Walter, Alia Shawkat — (Photo by: Evans Vestal Ward/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

We’re ready for it.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live