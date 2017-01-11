EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Halal Guys Coming To SF’s Union Square

January 11, 2017 7:10 PM
Filed Under: halal guys, San Francisco, union square

They’ve become hugely popular on the east coast and have recently made their way to the West Coast.

The first Halal Guys in the Bay Area opened last June in San Jose & while you’ve been able to get their food delivered in SF there wasn’t a legit location there. Until now.

Customers stand in line at The Halal Guys' food cart on West 53rd Street and 6th Avenue in New York, U.S., on Friday, Sept. 9, 2016. Halal Guys, which started as a street cart serving meat dishes in New York City, has proved so popular that the company plans 300 sit-down restaurants across the U.S. in the next several years. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Customers stand in line at The Halal Guys’ food cart on West 53rd Street and 6th Avenue in New York, U.S., on Friday, Sept. 9, 2016. Halal Guys, which started as a street cart serving meat dishes in New York City, has proved so popular that the company plans 300 sit-down restaurants across the U.S. in the next several years. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A location will be opening at 340 O’Farrell St. in SF on January 27.

The Halal Guys first brick-and-mortar in San Francisco opens on Jan. 27.

The new spot, located at 340 O’Farrell St. in the old Naan N Curry, will be the first step in what’s a miniature Bay Area takeover for the East Coast food cart. (They have plans for another spot in Berkeley). Right now, the Halal Guys have 200 locations in development across the U.S., Canada and Southeast Asia. – SF Gate

Berkeley and potentially more Bay Area cities could be getting their own Halal Guys later this year.

 

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live