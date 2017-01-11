Halal Guys Coming To SF’s Union Square

They’ve become hugely popular on the east coast and have recently made their way to the West Coast.

The first Halal Guys in the Bay Area opened last June in San Jose & while you’ve been able to get their food delivered in SF there wasn’t a legit location there. Until now.

A location will be opening at 340 O’Farrell St. in SF on January 27.

The Halal Guys first brick-and-mortar in San Francisco opens on Jan. 27. The new spot, located at 340 O’Farrell St. in the old Naan N Curry, will be the first step in what’s a miniature Bay Area takeover for the East Coast food cart. (They have plans for another spot in Berkeley). Right now, the Halal Guys have 200 locations in development across the U.S., Canada and Southeast Asia. – SF Gate

Berkeley and potentially more Bay Area cities could be getting their own Halal Guys later this year.