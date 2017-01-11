Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 01.11.17

One of the most fabled guests on the show in sometime, Anthony the prepubescent 31 year old virgin, returned to the show in studio to discuss the show’s new goal of trying to get him to lose his virginity by Valentine’s Day. Anthony gave us more incite on the situation he is facing and what exactly he is looking for in a woman. There were a few bits that keep things somewhat open to women, but one detail Anthony was unrelenting on was that he wanted no woman with a “mom bod”, whatever that means.

Plus, Kevin, Ally, Dead Eyes, and Useless Weirdo took a quiz to see which member of the show is actually the rudest. It seems that going into the quiz that Useless Weirdo would be the one proven to be the rudest of the four, but is that reflected in the final results? It would seem at first glance that Useless Weirdo was one of the more decent of the four, but the test results don’t lie. Or do they? Dead Eyes was the one after all keeping track of everyone’s results in the studio, so who’s to know if he was tampering or not?

Also on today’s podcast:

Kevin and Ally try to promote themselves at local high schools via a Forced Career Day call

A few rounds of politically charged game Golden Shower or Golden State Shower?

Proof that Ally’s baby talk to her cats is doing nothing for her beloved pets

And more!

