Maisie Williams Shames Fans Who Watch Game Of Thrones For The Nudity

Actress Maisie Williams has become an international star thanks to her role as Arya stark on Game Of Thrones. The show is one of the most popular TV programs in the world, despite it’s violence and nudity. Many people argue that the nude scenes have actually HELPED the show’s success, but Maisie had some harsh words for those who watch exclusively for the sex scenes.

During an interview with Ally from Kevin Klein Live, the topic of nudity was brought up. Maisie didn’t pull any punches.

“The people who would fast forward to that or just watch the show for that definitely have an issue with themselves and that’s definitely not the reason a lot of people watch the show.”

Listen to the full interview to find out who Arya may be killing next season, what Maisie thought of the Golden Globes, and why Kevin was completely MIA for the chat.

