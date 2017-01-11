U2 Weekend On Live 105

EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

January 11, 2017 1:00 PM
Filed Under: U2

Live 105 is celebrating the return of U2 all this weekend and getting you general admission field tickets to their The Joshua Tree Tour 2017 with Mumford & Sons!

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, January 17th at 10am at ticketmaster.com, but listen to Live 105 for advance tickets this weekend. When we play a U2 song, be caller 20 at 1-800-696-1053 and you are going to the show!

U2
The Joshua Tree Tour 2017
Celebrating 30 years of their legendary album
With special guest Mumford & Sons
May 17th
Levi’s Stadium

