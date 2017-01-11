U2 Weekend On Live 105

Live 105 is celebrating the return of U2 all this weekend and getting you general admission field tickets to their The Joshua Tree Tour 2017 with Mumford & Sons!

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, January 17th at 10am at ticketmaster.com, but listen to Live 105 for advance tickets this weekend. When we play a U2 song, be caller 20 at 1-800-696-1053 and you are going to the show!

U2

The Joshua Tree Tour 2017

Celebrating 30 years of their legendary album

With special guest Mumford & Sons

May 17th

Levi’s Stadium