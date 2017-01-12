EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

AFI Debut New Retro Sounding Song ‘Get Hurt’

It's an up-tempo but brooding song. January 12, 2017 9:50 AM
Filed Under: AFI

By Amanda Wicks

After debuting their trippy new video for “Snow Cats,” AFI return with yet another new song off their forthcoming album AFI (The Blood Album).

Related: AFI Get Trippy in ‘Snow Cats’ Video

Titled “Get Hurt,” AFI’s latest is an up-tempo, brooding number that finds vocalist Davey Havok trying to cultivate privacy in a world that thrives on over-sharing. “I can’t let you see/ I can’t let you see/ I can’t let you see me sleeping,” he sings on the chorus. With a wild, reaching guitar solo, pounding drums and emphatic harmonies, “Get Hurt” balances a rollicking pace with a tormented feel. The retro-sounding track sounds strangely familiar to REM’s music recorded in late 80s. It’s not secret Havok and crew are fans of music spawned in the Reagan era.

AFI (The Blood Album) drops on January 20th, the same day as the band kicks off their North American tour in Los Angeles.

Listen to “Get Hurt” below.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live