Big Harry Potter Party In SF Set For January 26

January 12, 2017 3:25 PM
Filed Under: dan lounge, harry potter party, San Francisco

2017 marks the 20th anniversary of the first Harry Potter book and there are a few ways for you to celebrate.

Harry Potter trivia in San Francisco in February has already sold out, but now there’s another event for Potter fans.

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - DECEMBER 11, 2016: Children dressed as characters from Harry Potter novels take part in a parade in Novy Arbat Street. The parade marks the launch of the Russian edition of J.K.Rowling's new book titled "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Parts One and Two". Artyom Geodakyan/TASS (Photo by Artyom GeodakyanTASS via Getty Images)

A facebook event has been going around for weeks labeled as “Harry Potter Party San Francisco” and some 12k people have marked themselves as interested. Well, now there’s actually a location for this “unofficial Harry Potter dress up party”.

The 21+ event will take place on Thursday January 26 at the DNA Lounge and tickets can be purchased here for $10.

On arrival you will be sorted into your houses and provided with Harry, Ron, Hermione and Drako masks!

Drinks on the night:
-ButterBeer Pitchers
-FireWhisky Shots
-Usual Muggle Drafts and Wells!

Only of age Wizards may attend. Over 21’s ID Required.

Strictly no admittance of any owls, cats, toads or Death Eaters.

*This event is not associated with J.K. Rowling, Warner Bros., or any of the individuals or companies associated with producing and publishing Harry Potter books and films* – Facebook

via DNA Lounge

1.2k have marked themselves as “going” on the Facebook event page, so if you want to party with fellow Potter-heads you should jump on those tickets soon.

