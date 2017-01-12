Big Harry Potter Party In SF Set For January 26

2017 marks the 20th anniversary of the first Harry Potter book and there are a few ways for you to celebrate.

Harry Potter trivia in San Francisco in February has already sold out, but now there’s another event for Potter fans.

A facebook event has been going around for weeks labeled as “Harry Potter Party San Francisco” and some 12k people have marked themselves as interested. Well, now there’s actually a location for this “unofficial Harry Potter dress up party”.

The 21+ event will take place on Thursday January 26 at the DNA Lounge and tickets can be purchased here for $10.

On arrival you will be sorted into your houses and provided with Harry, Ron, Hermione and Drako masks! Drinks on the night:

-ButterBeer Pitchers

-FireWhisky Shots

-Usual Muggle Drafts and Wells! Only of age Wizards may attend. Over 21’s ID Required. Strictly no admittance of any owls, cats, toads or Death Eaters. *This event is not associated with J.K. Rowling, Warner Bros., or any of the individuals or companies associated with producing and publishing Harry Potter books and films* – Facebook

1.2k have marked themselves as “going” on the Facebook event page, so if you want to party with fellow Potter-heads you should jump on those tickets soon.