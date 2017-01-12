Don’t Get Too Excited About WOW Air’s $69.00 Tickets To Europe From SFO and LAX

EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

January 12, 2017 11:58 AM
WOW Air recently announced crazy cheap each way flights to Europe from San Francisco. Flights like $69.00 one way from SFO to Edinburgh, Bristol, Stockholm, Copenhagen and destinations like Paris or Amsterdam for $199.

Remember, buyer beware.

The rates are not REALLY too good to be true but read the fine print.

WOW Air, like many budget airlines, makes a lot of their money off of charging extra for absolutely everything.

Want to check a bag?

$70.99 each way.

Want to pick your seat?

$7.99 – $60.99 each way.

I chose the middle of the road ‘XL Legroom’ for an extra $20.99.

Another concern is the return flight. I picked one of the few $69.00 flights to Stockholm and the cheapest flight back available the next three week was $179.99.

Bringing my total to $432.95. Which is still pretty cheap but not quite a bargain when you also factor in that WOW charges for food, drinks, and entertainment on the flight. 10-hour flights plus stop overs in Reykjavik, Iceland could add another $100 to your trip.

If you are willing to forgo all the normal perks of travel to Europe and go with a small carry-on (which is free – there is a charge for larger) round trip to Stockholm for $248.99 is a steal even in the dead of winter.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area.

 

