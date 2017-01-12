EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 01.12.17

January 12, 2017 1:21 PM
It’s another Double Trouble Thursday on today’s Kevin Klein Live, where things got a little heated with today’s edition of Eating with the Hungry. The item today was the Milka Oreo candy bar, where at first it was taking Useless Weirdo a longer time than expected, which resulted in a bit of sass from him over the phone. But things got even more heated with a caller stating that this was a terrible segment all around and some how it’s now leading to this caller possibly ending up in a boxing ring with a loyal listener by the name of Jesse. Oh, but most importantly the homeless man Adam did like the treat Useless Weirdo gave him.

Plus, the show pitched ideas on what tattoo Twinkie should get tomorrow as punishment for losing the sports bet on Monday night. The running theme seemed to be the Twinkie mascot, but Kevin’s idea of having a thought bubble on his forehead saying, “Thinkie Twinkie” seemed to be too far for the phone screener. The final choice has yet to be selected, but Kevin Klein Live will be sure to reveal the fresh tattoo as soon as possible. If you happen to have any ideas, feel free to send them our way, whether through Facebook, Twitter, or something else.

Also on today’s podcast:

  • Twinkie asks the people of Chinatown their thoughts on whether Steve Harvey is attractive or not
  • Listeners share stories of their stupidity in a new round of Am I An Idiot?
  • The trend of weird names for newborns isn’t going away anytime soon
  • And more!

