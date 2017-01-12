EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Lake Berryessa More Full Than Its Been In Years

January 12, 2017 9:46 AM
Filed Under: drone video, Drought, lake berryessa

It appears that northern California is out of the drought that has stricken the state for the past few years.

Though the recent storms have caused many northern California creeks and rivers to overflow it has done wonders for a spot like Lake Berryessa. If you’ve been to the lake over the past few years you’ve noticed its been lower than usual and that several islands had appeared.

Based on a drone video uploaded yesterday, its looking A LOT better:

The lake is now more full than its been since 2014.

The rising water levels has allowed the Solano Irrigation District to cut back the odds of having to reduce water allotments in 2017 based on the Solano County Water Agency’s drought measures agreement.

“It is not likely for 2017,” King said.

Lake Berryessa is not the only Northern California reservoir that got a boost from the month’s wet weather.

As of midnight on Tuesday, Folsom Lake stood at 71 percent of capacity and was 119 percent of its historic average, according to the California Department of Water Resources. Lake Shasta was 83 percent of capacity and 108 percent of its historic average, while Lake Oroville was at 75 percent of capacity and 103 percent of its historic average. – The Davis Enterprise

While it seems we could still use even more rain – things are going much better than 2016.

