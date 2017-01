A very cool gesture tonight from the three Oakland professional sports teams. The Golden State Warriors, Oakland Raiders, and Oakland Athletics teamed up to donate $750k to the Red Cross & city of Oakland for Ghost Ship fire relief efforts.

Warriors point guard, Stephen Curry, already made a contribution of $43k from the auction of his shoes dedicated to the Ghost Ship fire victims.

Stephen Curry's Sneakers Raised $43,000 for Oakland Fire Victims https://t.co/lcCbr5fmAF pic.twitter.com/LmLCF44hYN — Janise Sekhmet (@JaniseSekhmet) January 1, 2017

You can still donate to the relief fund yourself at You Caring.