American Apparel To Shut Down All Locations

January 13, 2017 6:52 PM
Filed Under: american apparel, closing, San Francisco

American Apparel was acquired by Gildan Activewear earlier this week for $88 million and it has now been announced that all 110 American Apparel locations will be closing.

 Gildan, a Canadian t-shirt and underwear maker, will reportedly close all American Apparel stores by the end of April. As many as 3,400 employees could lose their jobs in the process.

“This was always about buying assets out of bankruptcy,” Gildan spokesman Garry Bell told the L.A. Times. “The reality is this wasn’t a purchase of an ongoing concern.” – SF Gate

A general view of an American Apparel bag, as the US fashion chain are closing 12 UK stores leaving 147 employees redundant. (Photo by Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images)

American Apparel had been around since 1989, but due to financial troubles and declining popularity the company had to file for bankruptcy back in 2015.

The brand ultimately failed to close enough stores and adapt to the demands of the fast-fashion industry, with teens turning to cheaper retailers, like H&M and Forever 21. American Apparel filed for bankruptcy again last November.

Gildan will likely not produce any American Apparel products in California, but could manufacture items in cheaper states.

If there’s anything you’ve needed to get from the brand grab it before April.

 

