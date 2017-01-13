Emo Nite Returns To San Francisco This Month

Taking Back Tuesday, AKA “Emo Nite” returns to San Francisco on Tuesday night January 31 at the Rickshaw Stop.

whom do you want to see at emo nite in 2017? what cities do you want us to come to? let us know bc we're cooking up some crazy shit 👨‍🍳👩‍🍳👨‍🍳 A photo posted by Emo Nite (@emonightla) on Jan 2, 2017 at 8:44pm PST

Not familiar with Emo Nite? It started as a weekly party in Los Angeles a few years ago and grew so popular that they started doing nights at clubs around the country. It’s a dance party/singalong to all your favorite emo jams.

Mark Hoppus (Blink-182), Jack Barakat (All Time Low), Mikey Way (My Chemical Romance) and many other emo legends have DJ’ed and played the parties.

Bay Area pop-punk band Set Your Goals DJ’ed at the last SF iteration of Emo Nite.

Want to go to the next one? RSVP on Facebook & get your tickets for $10. It is a 21+ event.