Emo Nite Returns To San Francisco This Month

January 13, 2017 8:19 PM
Filed Under: emo nite, Rickshaw Stop, San Francisco

Taking Back Tuesday, AKA “Emo Nite” returns to San Francisco on Tuesday night January 31 at the Rickshaw Stop.

Not familiar with Emo Nite? It started as a weekly party in Los Angeles a few years ago and grew so popular that they started doing nights at clubs around the country. It’s a dance party/singalong to all your favorite emo jams.

Mark Hoppus (Blink-182), Jack Barakat (All Time Low), Mikey Way (My Chemical Romance) and many other emo legends have DJ’ed and played the parties.

Bay Area pop-punk band Set Your Goals DJ’ed at the last SF iteration of Emo Nite.

Want to go to the next one? RSVP on Facebook & get your tickets for $10. It is a 21+ event.

