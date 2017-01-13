EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Hints Point Towards A Sonny Moore (Skrillex) And From First To Last Reunion

January 13, 2017 12:54 PM
Filed Under: From First To Last, Skrillex, Sonny Moore, Vans Warped Tour

2006 was a simpler time – when Vans Taped Tour still hit the piers of San Francisco, dubstep wasn’t a thing, and Sonny Moore (Skrillex) was singing for emo rockers From First To Last.

Sonny Moore of From First to Last with friend Jasmine Doheny (Photo by A. Diaz/WireImage)

Since last summer rumors have swirled that Sonny Moore, who left From First To Last in 2007 to pursue a solo career, might be working with the band on their upcoming album.

It all started back in July when former From First To Last vocalist Sonny Moore (aka Skrillex) played a song reminiscent of FFTL’s overall sound with what seemed to be Moore’s vocals over it on his label’s Beats 1 radio show on Apple Music. He dubbed it “Bonus track,” and from there rumors of a possible reunion began to spread. – Alt Press

A video also came out last fall that caused people to speculate if Moore was singing on a new From First To Last song.

OAKLAND, CA - AUGUST 19: Skrillex performs during Supercity Summer Fest at Oakland Alameda Coliseum on August 19, 2016 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

The latest addition to the speculation comes from a photo posted today by Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus.

Studio hangs.

A photo posted by Mark Hoppus (@markhoppus) on

Sonny & Matt Good (FFTL guitarist) are in the photo with Hoppus, Travis Barker, and John Feldmann.

While Sonny’s Skrillex & Jack U projects are still going strong, a reunion with From First To Last would be quite the development.

