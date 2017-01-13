Hints Point Towards A Sonny Moore (Skrillex) And From First To Last Reunion

2006 was a simpler time – when Vans Taped Tour still hit the piers of San Francisco, dubstep wasn’t a thing, and Sonny Moore (Skrillex) was singing for emo rockers From First To Last.

Since last summer rumors have swirled that Sonny Moore, who left From First To Last in 2007 to pursue a solo career, might be working with the band on their upcoming album.

It all started back in July when former From First To Last vocalist Sonny Moore (aka Skrillex) played a song reminiscent of FFTL’s overall sound with what seemed to be Moore’s vocals over it on his label’s Beats 1 radio show on Apple Music. He dubbed it “Bonus track,” and from there rumors of a possible reunion began to spread. – Alt Press

A video also came out last fall that caused people to speculate if Moore was singing on a new From First To Last song.

The latest addition to the speculation comes from a photo posted today by Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus.

Studio hangs. A photo posted by Mark Hoppus (@markhoppus) on Jan 13, 2017 at 7:26am PST

Sonny & Matt Good (FFTL guitarist) are in the photo with Hoppus, Travis Barker, and John Feldmann.

While Sonny’s Skrillex & Jack U projects are still going strong, a reunion with From First To Last would be quite the development.