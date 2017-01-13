EVERYTHING #LIVE105NSSN 2016 > > CLICK HERE

Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 01.13.17

January 13, 2017 12:45 PM
Filed Under: Podcast, Kevin Klein Live, Half-Off Podcast

Doug Benson stopped by Kevin Klein Live this morning to let us know about his shows in town for SF Sketchfest and assist us in another round of the Craigslist Creep-Off. The stories this time took a look at a man looking to give massages to pregnant women, a man requesting some one to join him in a hot tub, and someone looking to purchase used underwear. It says something about our society when Doug Benson says he can’t say the last option is the creepiest because he’s just too used to hearing stories about people’s interest in the product.

Plus, it looks like the newest trends in San Francisco is men getting man bangs, but will it have the life span of one of the city’s longest trends of shattered car windows? Kevin and Ally talked about their annoyances involving this happening to their car, but Ally said she had the ultimate theft deterrent item: a CD copy of the Hocus Pocus soundtrack. What ever gets the job done, I guess?

Also on today’s podcast:

  • Lessons on important Russian phrases to learn with the rising threat of Putin taking control of the country
  • Brief reviews of this weekend’s films in Movie Review Haiku for La La Land, Monster Trucks, and more
  • Mediocre Awards for the worst moments of the week, like the erection coffee and Twinkie’s music
  • And more!

