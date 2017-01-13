The xx Cover Drake and Rihanna’s ‘Too Good’

By Hayden Wright

“Too Good” is a highlight on Drake’s juggernaut Views album, and marks another chemistry-laden collaboration with Rihanna. During a visit to the BBC Radio Lounge, The xx felt moved to cover it, stripping the dancehall trappings in favor of a spare, moody piano arrangement. With the melody intact, it’s a new way to enjoy one of Views‘ best songs.

“We love this song,” Oliver Sim said in his introduction. “We have taken it to a different place — it’s maybe not as danceable, but we hope you enjoy it.”

Audio of the cover can be found here around the 2:14:40 mark.